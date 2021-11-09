Dominic S. Bionci, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic S. Bionci, 87, of Cortland, entered into eternal rest, Monday morning, November 8, 2021 at his residence.

He was born May 10, 1934, in Youngstown, the son of the late Dominic and Evangelina (Botine) Bionci.

Dominic was a 1952 graduate of Youngstown South High School.

He worked at Junedale Market for 26 years, Hughes and Wagner Provision for many years and Rulli Bros. Market as the meat department manager for 28 years, prior to retiring. Dominic possessed a strong work ethic and was passionate about his job.

He was a member of the Central Christian Church in Warren.

He enjoyed traveling, dancing, trips to casinos, wildlife programs, feeding the birds and was very proud of his tomato plants that reached above his privacy fence. He also dearly loved his little Shih Tzu, Zeke and grandpup, Chico.

He leaves to cherish his memory and mourn his passing his wife of 32 years, Darlene Wamer Bionci; daughters, Angelica and Jennifer Bionci; sons, Anthony and Daniel Bionci; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides his parents, Dominic was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor Marc Runyon officiating.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 and from 10:00 – 11 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the funeral home.

During the current ongoing public health situation, Dominic’s family kindly requests those attending calling hours and/or services to please wear a face mask.

