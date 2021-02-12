Dominic Joseph Hurton, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic Joseph Hurton, 67, of Cortland, passed on from this life on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



He was born May 9, 1953, in Warren, a son of the late John Joseph and Mary Louise (Potts) Hurton.



On January 23, 2008, he married Susanna Kirol and they have spent the last 13 loving years together.



Dominic was an avid hunter and gardener. Some of his hobbies included winemaking and re-purposing everyday items and welding them into unique sculptures.



He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School class of 1971 and worked at the K-Mart Distribution Center.





Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susanna “Sue” Hurton of Cortland; a son, Dominic Hurton, Jr., of Las Vegas, Nevada; a stepdaughter, Michele Felix of Medina, Ohio; a brother, John (Candy) Hurton of Cortland and a sister, Mary Lou Welch of Champion.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in Dominic’s memory.



Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.



A television tribute will air Sunday, February 14, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.