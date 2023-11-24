CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Jean Warman, 88, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born March 27, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lester Huff and the late Dora C (Saltzman) Bacorn.

Dolores worked assembling harnesses at Packard Electric retiring after 30 years.

She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, gambling and going to casinos, camping, traveling and spending time with her family.

Dolores was a member of Fowler Grange.

She is survived by her daughters, Debra S. (Glenn) Welch of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Kathie R. (Jay) Trowbridge of Cortland, Ohio; sisters, Sandra (Scott) Simmerman and Janice (Lee) Simmerman both of Austintown; grandsons, Tom Flanigan and Chris Lesek; granddaughters, Rachel Knowlton and Heather Trowbridge; nine great-grandchildren and also seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents as well as six brothers and one sister.

Services will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Marvin A. Barney will officiate.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., on November 26, 2023 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

