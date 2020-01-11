Dolores “Dolly” M. Martin, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores M. “Dolly” Martin, 80, of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2020 at her home after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on December 1, 1939 in Gates, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Robert and Dolores Derob.

She worked at Cesta’s Golden Gate, AVI Foodsystems, Inc. and retired from Great Lakes Cheese.

She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed sitting on her porch with her dog, getting visits from her birds.

Dolly wanted to thank all that stood by her side when she did not make sense and things weren’t clear, “It was just the pain talking”.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren and a few siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Donald R. Martin, Sr.

Family and friends may gather at Southington Graham Cemetery on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the cemetary.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

An angel received her wings.

