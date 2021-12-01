Dolly Irene Shiamone, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolly Irene Shiamone, 85, of Warren, OH passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born February 7, 1936 in Warren, Ohio the daughter of the late John J. and Elizabeth (Toboz) Wolf.

Over the years, Dolly worked for many nursing homes and Trumbull Regional Medical Center as a nurses aide. She was an animal lover and always took care of stray animals.

She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth (John) Thomas of Southington, Ohio; nephew, Chris Thomas of Garrettsville, Ohio and niece, Alycia Thomas of Peninsula, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty DelDuca and Maryann Wolf.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Eugene Koene will officiate.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Friends and family send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.