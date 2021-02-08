Dina Gould, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dina Gould, 91, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley Howland.
She was born August 4, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Antonio and the late Donata (Scappucci) Campana.
She graduated from East High School in Youngstown, Ohio.
After graduation, she married the late John Russell Gould, together they shared 37 wonderful years.
Dina worked as a cook for the daycare at the First Assembly of God Church on Parkman Road, where she was a long time, dedicated member.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Paul (Debbie) Gould of Cortland, Ohio and her two daughters, Lisa (Brad) Lukacic of Hendersonville, Tennessee and Cara (Scott) Becht of Lebanon, Tennessee. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Russell Gould; three sisters and two brothers.
There will be a private service at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.
Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery.
