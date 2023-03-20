WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dianne Marie Dicks, 75 of Warren, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side after a long illness.

She was born July 5, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert E. Dicks and the late Irene F. Dicks (D’Amico).

Dianne attended Champion High School and was a 1965 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School.

Dianne resided in Ohio her entire life splitting time between Warren, Cleveland and Columbus.

In the 1970s she was involved with Mother of Twins Club in Warren serving as President and was voted Mother of the Year in 1974. Between 1973-1977 she was dance instructor and co-owner of Champion School of Dance with her beloved sister, Michelle (Mickey) Yartz. In the 1980s she worked at Café 422 and then worked for several doctors as an administrative assistant.

In the 1990s she pursued and accomplished her lifelong goal of earning a college degree. Dianne graduated from Ohio State in 1996.

She then she was employed as a professional coding analyst at various Columbus, Ohio hospitals. Upon her relocation to Cleveland in 2001, she was employed by the Cleveland Clinic before founding her own company, Coding Concepts Too, LLC with longtime friend and associate, Virginia Wernet. Dianne had a successful career achieving additional professional accreditations along the way. After spending over 25 years in the medical records and contract coding industry, she retired in 2018.

Dianne’s life was structured by faith, family and friends and she was a devout Christian with a strong relationship with her savior Jesus Christ. She attended Believers Church in Warren.

Dianne had a sense of style and a selflessness giving nature. She loved all forms of theatre and dance, traveling and spending time with her immediate and extended family, friends and grandchildren. She especially had fond memories of her extended trip to Italy with her sister, Mickey and her many trips to Las Vegas and out west to visit son, Thaddeus and family.

She is survived by her sister, Michele A. Yartz of Champion; brother, Quinn E. Dicks of Warren; sons, Eric Rizzi of Warren, Evan (Taylor) Rizzi of Youngstown and Sam (Hillary) Rizzi of Centreville, Virginia; grandchildren, Sophia Rizzi of Columbus, Hannah Rizzi of Cincinnati, Nicholas Rizzi of Las Vegas, Abigail Rizzi of Las Vegas, Marianna Iannarelli of Pittsburgh, Nicholas Rizzi of Niles, Jonas Rizzi of Hubbard, Julian Rizzi of Brentwood, California and Isaac Lucas of Niles and great-grandchild, Henrik Wojtowitz of Las Vegas.

In addition to her parents, Dianne was preceded in death by her son, Thaddeus (Tiffany) Rizzi of Las Vegas and her former husband, Nicholas M. Rizzi of Warren.

A special acknowledgment and thanks is extended to her primary caregivers, Eric Rizzi, Michele Yartz and Kim Bowman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice.

Friends and family may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home with memorial service immediately following.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.