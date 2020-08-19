Dianne M. Deniakis, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dianne M. Deniakis, 66, of Howland, entered the joy of her Lord,Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020.

She was born February 19, 1954 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Bartholomew and Dorothy (Petko) Wilson.

Dianne was a 1972 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

She spent her life faithfully loving and serving her Lord, her husband, children, grandchildren, and her church family.

She married Micahel N. Deniakis on May 25, 1973. They were blessed with 47 years of marriage and memories. Dianne was a devoted member of the Living Word Sanctuary in Southington, where she enjoyed helping in every ministry possible. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and her sisters in Christ.

Besides her husband, Dianne is survived by her three daughters; Danette M. (Angelo) Zolna, of Southington, Jessica R. (Jonathan) Rishel, of Howland, and Shanon N. (Jesse) DeJacimo, of Howland. She also leaves behind a sister, Elaine (Richard) Thomas, of Warren; a brother, John (Jackie) Wilson, of Cortland; and twelve grandchildren; Jacob, Niko, Kayla, Justin, Zachary, Jaden, Talia, Elias, Solomon, Liam, Jude and Kai.

Dianne was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers; Bartholomew, Jr. and Harry Wilson.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the Living Word Sanctuary Church, 3737 OH-534, Southington, OH 44470, with Pastors Nick DeJacimo and Mark Cohen, officiating.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. – 12 Noon Saturday at the Living Word Sanctuary Church.

Interment will take place in the Southington Reformed Cemetery.

Arrangements for Mrs. Deniakis are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

