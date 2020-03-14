Diane M. Rock, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane M. Rock, 73, of Cortland, passed away early Friday morning, March 13, 2020 at the David Simpson Hospice House in Cleveland.

She was born January 15, 1947 in Somerset, Pennsylvania, a daughter of David R. and Ruth (Reiking) Kelly.

Diane was a 1964 graduate of Leavittsburg High School and was employed as an assembler for the former Packard Electric Corporation in Warren for 31 years, prior to retiring in 1997.

She married Jackie Lee Rock on May 12, 1973. They shared seven years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death June 12, 1980.

Diane was an active member of the Tod Avenue United Methodist Church in Warren where she served as a Sunday School teacher and the church financial secretary. She also helped to organize her Leavittsburg High School class reunions.

She is survived by her two sons, Brian A. Rock of Painesville and Steven P. Rock of Cortland. She also leaves behind two sisters, Donna Rae (Robert) Patton and Deborah Lynn (Ervin) “Dutch” Mundell, both of Warren and four grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Diane was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor G. Thomas Badanjek officiating.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the funeral home.

Diane will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests material contributions be made to the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation at www.chriskylefrogfoundation.org.

