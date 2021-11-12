Diane Lee DeNunzio, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana Lee DeNunzio, 64, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 31, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late John DeNunzio, Sr. and Helen Louise (Jankowski) DeNunzio.

Diana was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was employed as a school bus driver with the Warren City Schools until 2012 and prior to that she worked as a bartender at the Satellite Lounge.

She is survived by her son, John Miller of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Nicole Miller of Warren, Ohio; sister, Karen (Matt) Adams of Warren, Ohio; brothers, John (Linda) DeNunzio of Dunedin, Florida and Jim (Amy) DeNunzio of Youngstown, Ohio and grandchild, Xayleana.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Miller.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 14 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.