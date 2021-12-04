Diane E. Burnfield, Farmdale, Ohio

FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane E. Burnfield, 66, of Farmdale, Ohio passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born January 22, 1955, in Trenton, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Harold Collins and Jean (West) Collins.

On February 28, 2014, she married Michael D. Burnfield.

Diane was a graduate of Joseph Badger class of 1973, and retired from Kennametal after working for over 40 years.

She enjoyed camping, fishing, going to craft shows, riding Harley’s, as well as a being a devout Cleveland Browns fan. Diane was a talented gardener and loved her beautiful flowers, as well as her animals, Doc and Missy. She attended Grace Fellowship Church with her mother Jean.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Michael D. Burnfield of Farmdale, Ohio; son, Zachary Wajda; mother, Jean (West) Collins and brother, Lee (Denise) Collins of Hartford, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Collins as well as her brothers, Wayne and Harold Collins, Jr.

Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Roy Mack will officiate.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, the funeral home.

Interment will take place privately in Meadow Brook Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473, in Diane’s memory.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.