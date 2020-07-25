Diana L. Kearns, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana L. Kearns, 80, of Warren, passed on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at University Hospital of Cleveland.

She was born June 6, 1940 in Terre Haute, Indiana, a daughter of the late Kenneth Lowe and Mary Rollings.

Diana married the love of her life, Robert D. Kearns, on November 17, 1979.

She worked as a nurse aide for both St. Joseph and Trumbull Memorial Hospital. Diana then worked as an inspector at Packard Electric Corporation.

Diana had four pianos and enjoyed playing the piano. She appreciated all kinds of music.

Diana also attended Otterbein United Methodist church for 52 years where she also sang in the choir.

She had a great love for both her family here in Ohio and in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Diana enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening. She was an avid walker, both on the streets of Cortland and her treadmill. Diana enjoyed going shopping. She had a love for animals, especially her dogs. Diana and Bob as a couple enjoyed going out and dancing on the weekends.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Robert D. Kearns of Warren; a son, Ken (Karen) Thomas, of Greene, Ohio; a daughter, Kathy Cool, of Champion; grandchildren, Andy, Jordyn (Cameron), Alex, Amie (Pat), Sara; a loving dog, Contessa.

Besides her parents, Diana was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary E. Williams.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Otterbein United Methodist Church in Warren, where Pastor Joan Purnell will officiate.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment will take place in the Champion Township Cemetery.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc. is handling the arrangements.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 27, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

