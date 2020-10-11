Diana Kay Zerefos, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana Kay Zerefos, 51, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born February 7, 1969 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Kenneth Kidd and Sandra Bazell.

Diana married Stephen Zerefos on January 9, 1994. Together they have shared 26 years of marriage and many happy memories.

She worked as a Dietary Supervisor at Concord Care Center of Cortland for 5 years.

Diana enjoyed camping and exploring the great outdoors with her family.

Diana is survived by her loving husband, Stephen Zerefos of Warren, Ohio; son, Kenneth F. Zerefos of Warren, Ohio and sisters, Paula J. (Roger) Parsons of Niles, Ohio and Rhonda D (Michael) Boyce of Pataskala, Ohio.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Cremation services were entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: