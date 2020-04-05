Dexter R. Harris, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dexter R. Harris, Jr., 71, of Warren, passed away surrounded by his loving family, early Saturday morning, April 4, 2020 at his residence.

He was born January 28, 1949 in Warren, the son of Dexter R., Sr. and Dorothy (Raeburn) Harris.

Dexter worked for the Delphi Packard Electric Corporation in Warren, retiring in 2007.He was a member of the Delphi Packard Electric Union.

He enjoyed woodworking, watching movies, going to the library and telling jokes.

Dexter is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary-Lee (Marvin) Harris, of Warren. He also leaves behind a daughter, Tammy (Michael) Sekela, of Bazetta and a grandson, Cooper Sekela.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private funeral services will be held.

Interment will take place in the Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

The family requests material contributions be made to Crossroads Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Youngstown, OH, 44515 in his memory.

Arrangements for Mr. Harris are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.