Dennis S. Langham, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis S. Langham, 56, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at University Hospital of Cleveland.

He was born December 22, 1963, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Dennis G. and Ann (Chilenski) Langham.

On April 2, 1983, Dennis married the former Vickie Miller and they have shared 37 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Dennis graduated 1982 as a welder from Lordstown Career Center.

He later worked as a Tow motor operator at K-Mart Distribution.

Dennis was a dedicated father, brother and friend to many. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and helping others. Dennis was also an avid Browns and Nascar fan.

Dennis was a loyal husband to, Vickie L. (Miller) Langham of Bristolville, Ohio and a cherished his daughters, Bobbi Nicole (Patrick) Diefenderfer of Youngstown, Ohio and Erika (Ryan Campbell) Langham of Stow, Ohio; sisters, Barbara Jenkins, Patricia Hyde, Linda Collins, Connie Potyonek and Pamela Patterson and Pops adored his grandsons, Logan and Mason.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There are no services at this time, but there will be a celebration in his memory at a later date.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.