CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Leroy Patchin, age 68, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Trumbull Medical Center.

Born September 3, 1953 to the late Raymond Richard and Marian (Justice) Patchin Sr., he graduated from LaBrae High School in 1972.

He worked at RD Banks Chevrolet as an auto body repairman from graduation until the summer of 2021 and attended Champion Christian Church.

Denny lived his life to the fullest. During his life he enjoyed barefoot waterskiing with his sports boat and ski jumping, flying an airplane and obtaining his commercial pilot’s license, riding 4 wheelers with his friends, riding his Harley motorcycle and the most exciting joy of his life driving his new car. He was a very hard worker and worked many weekends to ensure his family could enjoy everything they wanted. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Denny was very personable and people enjoyed being around him. He knew how to do so many things and he was willing to help anyone with any project.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of almost 46 years, Debi and his daughter, Dee; his sister, Connie Patchin; two brothers Raymond Richard (Pam) Patchin Jr. and Albert (Sheri) Patchin; his brother/sister-in-law Steve & Maria Reed, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Champion Christian Church at 6:00 p.m. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service in church.

In lieu of flowers, tributes can be made to Champion Christian Church Endowment Fund.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.