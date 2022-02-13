WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis L. “Stich” Husk, 70, of Warren, Ohio passed on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at his home.

He was born November 5, 1951 in Barberton, Ohio, a son of the late Leander Husk and the late Velma L. (Dietry) Husk.

Dennis owned and operated Granny’s Cycle Motorcycle Shop for many years, fixing and maintaining motorcycles.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles and canning hot peppers and salsa. His “Granny’s Cycle Hot Eaten Peppers” were sold in many of the local supermarkets and stores. Dennis was a member of Narcotics Anonymous and recently celebrated 33 years of sobriety.

He is survived by his children; Shawn L. Husk of Lordstown, Ohio, William T. (Tara) Cain of Warren, Ohio, Gary L. Husk of Niles, Ohio and Tiffany R. Husk of Champion, Ohio; grandchildren. Brendan, Alexa and Dylan and a nephew, Lee C. Husk of Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, William “Bill” C. Husk, Anthony W. Husk and Carl R. “Goober” Husk.

Services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Thursday, February 17th, at 7:00 p.m. Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until the service time at the funeral home on Thursday.