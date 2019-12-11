Dennis Edward Campbell, Waren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTribtutes) – Dennis Edward Campbell, 54, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at home peacefully and painlessly, surrounded by family.

He was born March 6, 1965, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania but grew up and spent his life in Warren, Ohio. He is the son of Chalmer Campbell and Salva Gean Campbell.

He was employed as a construction laborer and heavy machine operator for 25 years.

Denny enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending his time with his children and grandbabies. He always said his purpose for living was to make those around him smile and laugh! His family was the most important thing to him and he loved deeply with all of his heart. He will be missed more than words can express.

Survivors include son, Zane (Rose) Campbell of Bunnlevel, North Carolina; son, Zach Campbell of Galex Virginia; daughter, Haleigh (Tracy, Jr.) Peterson of Cortland; daughter, Heidi (Tyler) Campbell of Howland; daughter, Desiree Myers of Newton Falls; brother, Don (Toni) Campbell; father, Chalmer Campbell and three very loved grandchildren, Maleia, Chandler and Rylee.

Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Salva Gean Campbell and his brother, Jim Campbell.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren. A service will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Ron Biehl officiating.

