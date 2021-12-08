BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis E. Brake, 77, of Bristolville, was called home to be with the Lord, Sunday morning, December 5, at St. Joseph’s Warren Hospital.

He was born May 1, 1944 in Warren, a son of the late Jay C. and Dorothy Irene (Gerber) Brake.

Dennis was a 1962 graduate of Bristolville High School.

He owned and operated Jayco Auto Parts in Bristolville for 36 years, prior to retiring.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served as a Sergeant in the 2nd Infantry Division Imjin Scouts along the demilitarized zone in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1972.

He married the former Kathleen L. Knoske on August 31, 1988. They shared 33 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Dennis was a Christian and loved the Lord Jesus Christ.

He also enjoyed music, playing the accordion and watching the Cleveland Browns with his son. His greatest joy was being with his family and spending quality time with his loved ones, especially for holiday gatherings. He was a devoted, loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Besides his wife, Dennis is survived by three children, Joseph Knoske of Bristolville and Virginia (David) Harper and Robert Quinn, both of Warren. He also leaves behind five siblings, Michael R. (Kathleen) Brake of Mocksville, North Carolina, Jodi (Harold) Bates of Mesopotamia, Kathy (Edd) Durst of Vienna, John P. (Yolanda) Brake of Austintown and Janet E. (Douglas, Sr.) Koehler of Bristolville; four grandchildren, Mae Kathleen, Isabelle Grace, Jason Wade and Spencer Charles; many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and his lifelong best friend, Ralph C. Hopkins.

Besides his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert L. Brake, Sr. and Collin C. Brake.

There will be no funeral services or calling hours at this time. A memorial service celebrating Dennis’ life will be held at a later date at the North Bristol Christian Church in Bristolville, with Pastor Dale Briggs officiating.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Dennis’ memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements for Mr. Brake are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.