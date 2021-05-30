Dennis C. McCall, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis “Denbo” McCall, 65, of Warren, rode off into the sunset the evening of Thursday, May 27, 2021 at home with his family.



He was born October 12, 1955 in Warren to Wilbert H. and Elizabeth A. McCall.



In his short 65 years on earth, he was drawn to nature, from hunting at Camp Bloom to his favorite place, MeadEden, the family cabin. From camping in Canada to basking on the sunny beaches of South Florida to the rocky shores of Maine, Denny loved anything outdoors, including a love of thunderstorms. He had an obsession with hunting both whitetail deer, turkey and fishing for anything that swims. He looked forward to mastering fly fishing when he retired. Denny was known to cut the neck and sleeves off of every shirt he owned, and he was equally known for being quick with a smile. Denny had a true sparkle in his eyes. A lifelong Harley rider with a heart of gold, he loved the good life, from whiskey and wine to winding rivers.



Denny graduated from Champion High School in 1974.

He was employed at Copperweld Steel as a millwright in the 12″ mill and stayed until they closed. He then went on to apply his concrete skills at Brechbueller Scales and eventually landed at the City of Warren Water Department as the master concrete finisher, where he retired in November of 2020. Denny was no stranger to hard work and could literally fix anything.



Denny is survived by his wife, Kimberly; son, Cody Barton of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania; two step-daughters, Mikenna McClurg of Warren and Casey (Matt) Ocasio of Cleveland; two grandsons, Charlie and Augie; his mother-in-law, Faith Presjak of Cortland; a sister, Virginia Cole of Cortland; a brother, Edward Cole of California and two nephews, Michael (Mary) McCall of Punta Gorda, Florida and Rick (Lisa) McCall of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He also leaves behind his pets, Meeko and “The Cabin Kitty” Smokey.



He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Darren and James McCall; his father-in-law, Phillip J. Presjak; a brother-in-law, Phillip M. Presjak; a nephew-in-law, Kyle M. Presjak; brother-in-law, Edward Cole; sister-in-law, Carol McCall and his favorite aunt, Marj of Canada.



So here’s to Denbo and as his good friend, Tom, put it… “He had a good run.’



Special thanks to St. Joseph Hospital, St. Elizabeth Hospital, UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Select Specialty Hospital and all of the compassionate care from the whole team at Hospice of the Valley.



Donations can be made in Denny’s honor to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road, Vienna, OH 44473.



Please join us in a celebration of Denny’s life Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Maffit’s Meadows, 2970 Hoagland Blackstub Road, Cortland, OH 44410.



Arrangements for Mr. McCall are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.



This obituary may be viewed and condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.



“Ride free, fish more” -Denny.

