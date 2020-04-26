Denise R. Hafely, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise R. Hafely, 52, of Leavittsburg, Ohio passed away on April 24, 2020 at Caprice Healthcare Center following a lenghty illness.

She was born February 20, 1968 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Larry G. and Evalliena “Ev” M. (Pantzer) Carr.

She was a graduate of LaBrae High School class of 1986 and also Trumbull Business College with an associates degree in Business Administration.

Denise attended St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Warren, as well as meetings at Western Reserve Independent Living Center.

She enjoyed talking to people on Facebook, listening to music and audio books.

She is survived by her parents, Larry and Evalliena Carr of Leavittsburg, Ohio; former husband with whom she was still close, Duane W. Hafely; her children, Dakota, David and Dustin; her brother, Scott Carr; three nieces and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her other brother, Larry Carr.

In accordance with her wishes there will be no services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Western Reserve Independent Living Center Suite 203 – 4076 Youngstown Road SE Warren, OH 44484, in her memory.