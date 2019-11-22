Denise Joyce Bell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise Joyce Bell, 64, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital.

She was born March 5, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Willie B. and Maggie (Jackson) Bell.

Denise graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School and was employed as a nurse’s aide at Alberts Nursing Home in Warren, Ohio.

She enjoyed cooking, listening to music, fishing and spending time with her family.

Denise’s memory will be cherished by her children, Tomika Bell of Columbus, Ohio, Leon M. Gibson, Sr. of Warren, Ohio, Docina J. Gibson of Warren, Ohio and Dion Bell of Niles, Ohio; three sisters, Ilene Bell of Columbus, Ohio, Katherine Bell of Howland, Ohio and Brenda Bell of Warren, Ohio and 17 grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Denise was preceded in death by her son, Antonio Bell and four brothers, Joe, Johnnie, Carl and Jeffrey Bell.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 pm on Monday, November 25 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

