Delores M. Tidd, Vienna, Ohio – Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores “Dee” M. Tidd, 76 of Vienna, Ohio, died Monday, Aug 19, at Liberty Health Care Center.



Delores was born December 23, 1942 in Washington D.C., daughter of the late Ernest Osborn and the late Wilda (Koon) Osborn.



She attended school at Vernon and later graduated from Vienna High School.

She was employed at Packard Electric for many years then worked at J.C. Penney in Niles.

After her retirement, she spent her winters at her home in Apollo Beach, Florida.

Growing up she loved riding her horses on her farm and enjoyed all of her dogs she had throughout her life. She also loved to golf and gamble in Las Vegas with her husband.

Delores was a former member of the Presbyterian Church in Vienna.



Delores was preceded in death by her husband, James Tidd (1994) and her brothers, Lawrence and Loren Osborn.



Delores will be remembered by her daughter, Renee McManus (Bud) and her children, Aidan and Shelby of Braceville and Cindy of Hubbard and her children Erica, Amber and Ashley.



Per Delores’ wishes there will be no calling hours.

A private celebration of life will take place next week with family and friends.



The family will like to thank the wonderful and caring staff of Crossroads Hospice and Liberty Health Care who cared for Delores.



In memory of Delores and her love of dogs, a memorial contribution in her honor may be sent to the Trumbull County Dog Pound, 7501 Anderson Avenue, Warren, OH 44484.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may send their condolences to the family by visiting our website at carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 21 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



