CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTribues) – Delores Jean Vesey, “Toots”, 87, passed away Sunday, March 27 at home surrounded by her family after battling Alzheimer’s disease for more than 13 years.

She was born June 28, 1934 in Warren, the daughter of Raymond and Clara Spurk and lived in the Warren area her entire life.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1953.

She was a member of Champion Christian Church

Delores focused her life on quality time as a wife, mother and grandmother, however, she also worked outside the home at Packard Electric, Mahoning Valley Gasket Company, Hills Department Store and Aid-n-Save throughout the years.

In addition to her love of country-western music and square dancing, Delores also enjoyed cutting the rug with her husband to the 50’s/60’s pop hits impressing the family with their Swing. Toots was always up for an occasional bingo night with friends, playing cards or a horse track/casino date.

Despite Delores’ humble opinion of her talents, her family viewed her as a talented artist as seen in her paintings, drawings, sewing and cake decorating endeavors. She enjoyed time in the kitchen and while her meals were always delicious, it was her pies, cookies and other baked goods that made her legendary within the family.

Delores is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 66 years, Ken Vesey; her son, Doug (Amy) Vesey of Lordstown; daughter, Pam Brooker of Loudon, Tennessee and son-in-law, Don Brooker of Westerville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Ashton and Alex Brooker, Kyle (Callie), Megan and Amber Vesey; two great-grandchildren and her brother, William (JoAnn) Spurk.

Preceding Delores in death were her parents, Raymond and Clara Spurk; son, Todd Vesey; sisters, Dorothy Naples and Rose Mary Smith and brothers, Raymond, Robert and Jack Spurk.

A funeral service will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services.

The family of Delores Vesey would like to extend their extreme gratitude to Hospice staff Bree, Lisa and Jason as well as the family members and friends who supported them over many years to enable Delores to spend her final years of life at home surrounded by loved ones.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.