WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores I. Germann, 94, of Warren passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3, at Mercy Health Hospital.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on August 17, 1928, the daughter of the late Millard and Grace Galloway.

She was a 1946 Leavittsburg High School graduate.

Delores was employed as a bus driver at Howland schools for 30 years.

She was an active member of a card club with her friends and enjoyed sewing and making crafts in her free time. She was also a very big fan of the Cleveland Guardians and the Cleveland Cavaliers and enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren from both Ohio and Troutville, Virginia.

She will be deeply missed by her son, James W. Reihard; daughter-in-law, Lori Reihard, both from Leavittsburg; grandchildren, Michael and Regina Reihard-Latimer of Cleveland, Ohio and Andrea Reihard of Leavittsburg; stepgrandchildren, Laura Gilcher and George Bumgardner, of Warren, Ohio, James (Christin) Germann III, Lori (Mike) Ballard and Mindy (Jimmy) Perdue, of Troutville, Virginia and great-grandchildren, Lourdes Latimer of Cleveland, Ohio, Michala Ballard, Jonothan Ballard, Jacob Ballard and Kyle Perdue, of Troutville, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lewis Reihard who passed in 1973; second husband, Jim German who passed in 2018; two sons, John Reihard and Jerry Reihard and a daughter-in law, Linda Reihard.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park.

