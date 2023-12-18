NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores A. McQuain, 83, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Mercy Health, with family by her side.

She was born November 12, 1940, in Ravenna, Ohio, a daughter of the late Leroy F. Kellar and the late Nellie M. (Younger) Kellar.

Delores enjoyed family and long phone conversations with them, bingo, casinos and doing scratch offs, taking Clay for car rides, playing rummy, and late night DQ runs were a few things her and Debbie did often.

She always made conversation wherever she went and was kind to everyone. She always put others before herself, never wanting to “impose” or bother them, even in the hospital.

Even though she hadn’t cooked much lately, her peanut butter fudge, vegetable soup, and homemade noodles will never be duplicated.

Sadly, missed by her daughter, Debbie McQuain; sisters, Sandy and Linda; brothers, Jim, Jack, and Sam; grandchildren, April, Tammi Jo, and Gary; fur grandbaby, Clay; step grandchild, Stephanie; great-grandchildren, Lily, Allison, Gary, and Raegan; and step great-grandchildren, Jace, Taylor, McKenzie, and Coleson. Also missed by Pearl, a loyal neighbor and friend and Lori, who loved her like a second mother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnett “Buster” McQuain; sons, Gary and Ricky; brothers, Leroy and Raymond; and sisters, Irene and Ginger.

Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank those who prayed with and for her, visited her, and reached out during her long stay in the hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.