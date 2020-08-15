Deloras “Jean” Palumbo, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deloras “Jean” Palumbo, 79, of Cortland, Ohio passed away August 14, 2020 at Ohio Living Lake Vista Nursing Home.

She was born August 20, 1940 in Cassity, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Herman Sutherland and Lillian (Hammonds) Slover. Jean was adopted by Gillis and Hattie Lower who raised her.

After moving to Warren and attending Warren G. Harding, she began the lifelong job of raising her family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Joyce (Arnold) Barzak, Jonathan (Jeff Wilson) Palumbo, Janet (Richard) Weirick, Jody (Denise) Palumbo, James (Lori) Palumbo, Jennifer (Aaron) Heikkila, Jerrid (Meghan) Palumbo, Julie (Anthony) Holbrook, Jason (Elena) Palumbo as well as 26 grandchildren and 6 great-grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Cherry Jean and Joseph; her brother, Jimmy Lower.

A private service will be held. She will be laid to rest at Howland Township Cemetery. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

The family would like to thank the Staff at Ohio Living Lake Vista and Hospice for the wonderful care they gave our mom.

