CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delmer Jay Harman, 94, of Champion, Ohio passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion.

He was born February 7, 1929, in Alton, West Virginia, the son of the late Jay Harman and the late Mabel (Squires) Harman.

On May 31, 1948, he married Aletha “Virginia”. They shared 75 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He was a graduate of Buckhannon High School and retired as an assembler at Packard Electric after 20 years of service.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Delmer and his wife enjoyed 28 winters in Florida. He attended North Mar Church.

He is survived by his wife, Aletha Virgina (Zickefoose) Harman; daughters, Barbara (Rob) Byard of Southington, Ohio and Karen (Kevin) Kirkwood of Maumee, Ohio; brother, Dorrel “DG” (Lavern) Harman of Clarksburg; grandchildren, Kristen (Nick) Barnes, Michael (Devin) Byard, Valerie Kirkwood and Shannon Kirkwood; and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Rev. Dexel “OD” Harman and Duren Harman; and sister, Reva Joy Amos.

He will be laid to rest in Heavner Cemetery, Buckhannon, West Virginia on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.