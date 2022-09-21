BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delma Lee Sutliff, 84 of Braceville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Windsor House in Champion, surrounded by her family.

She was born June 27, 1938, in Banetown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Delmar and the late Mabel (DeWitt) Martin.

On July 6, 1957, she married Frank K. Sutliff. They shared 64 years of marriage and many wonderful memories until his passing, May 19, 2022.

She was a graduate of Bristol High School.

Lee was employed as a custodian at Champion Schools for ten years.

She was very active and a member of North Bristol Christian Church and the CWF.

Lee loved baking and was famous for her pies. She loved cats, enjoyed traveling and talking to people.

She is survived by her sons, Frank (Ranea) Sutliff, Jr. of Newton Falls, Ohio, Jeffrey (Daphane) Sutliff of Liliburn, Georgia and Gregory (Mary) Sutliff of Southington, Ohio; siblings, George “Vernon” Martin, Larry (Linda) Martin, Ken (Debbie) Martin and Kathy (Bob) Pinti; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Sprague and Marilyn Martin and one brother, Richard Martin.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Dale Briggs will officiate.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

Condolences can be sent to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

The family requests any material contributions be made to North Bristol Christian Church, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.