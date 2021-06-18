Debra Lynn Bokan, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra Lynn Bokan, 64, of Girard, Ohio passed away after an extended illness on Monday, June 14, 2021, at her home.



She was born September 3, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late William Newell and the late Florence (Ladd) Newell.



Debra retired from Comprehensive Logistics in Austintown.

She enjoyed the outdoors and fishing at the lake but most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.



She is survived by her son, Ronald (Michelle Conrad) Newell of Youngstown, Ohio; daughter, Judy (Todd) Fabian of Cortland, Ohio; grandchildren, Joseph Wilson, Preston Fabian, Zachary Fabian, Bryce Fabian, Jenna Fabian, Todd (Sophia) Fabian, Dominic Newell and Chloe Bohyer and siblings, Joyce Craven of Girard, Ohio, Joseph (Esther) Newell of Vienna, Ohio, Emily (Robert) Schulte of Hubbard, Ohio, Billy (Patty) Newell of Girard, Ohio, Martha Ashburn of Spartanburg, South Carolina, William (Jackie) Newell of New Port Richey, Florida, Roxanne (Everett) Campbell of Bluford, Illinois, James Newell of Niles, Ohio and Carol (Thomas) Heitman of Warren, Ohio. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.



She was preceded in death by her parents.



A memorial service will be held 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to her sisters, Joyce Craven and Carol Heitman, for all the love and support they have given Debra and Dr. Hamilton, Jamie and staff at the Cleveland Clinic for their sincere and compassionate care.



Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.



