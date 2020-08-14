Debra L. Carmichael, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debra L. Carmichael, 69, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born December 2, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late James Paul and the late Virginia (Skinner) Gillespie.

On July 4, 2004, she married Robert D. Carmichael, Sr.; they have shared 16 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

She was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family.

Debra’s memory will be cherished by her husband, Robert Carmichael, Sr. of Warren, Ohio; two daughters, Melissa Carsone of Champion, Ohio and Kendra Gasior of Youngstown, Ohio; one son; one brother, four sisters and several grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.

No services will be held.

Cremation has taken place per her wishes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Family and friends may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 16

