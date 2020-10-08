Deborah Sue Jaros Tilbury, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Sue Jaros Tilbury, 52, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born December 3, 1967, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Charles L. and Betty L. (Fike) Jaros.

Deborah graduated from Leavittsburg High School, class of 1986 and was a member of First Community Church of Leavittsburg.

She is survived by her children, Evan Jaros of Warren, Ohio, Billy Tilbury of Fairbanks, Alaska and Bailey Tilbury of Anchorage, Alaska; parents, Charles L. and Betty L. Jaros, of Leavittsburg, Ohio; brother, John (Susan) Jaros of Leavittsburg, Ohio and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by her companion, Alan Jones.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Family and friends may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

