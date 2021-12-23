WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah M. Yeakel, 69, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born July 13, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Albert and Anna Mae (Harvey) Isler.

On November 20, 1970, she married Richard Yeakel and they have shared 51 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Deborah attended Believer’s Church.

Deborah is survived by her husband, Richard Yeakel of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Jennifer (Jason) Wells of Springville, California; son, Richard Yeakel, Jr., of Warren, Ohio; sister, Kathleen (Paul) King of Painesville, Ohio; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Yeakel.

Services will be held at a later date.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

