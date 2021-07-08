Deborah M. Evans, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah M. Evans, 68, of Mooresville, North Carolina, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House after a brief illness.



She was born November 13, 1952, in Fort Worth, Texas a daughter of Mary (Poland) Pollard of Mooresville, North Carolina and the late Robert Pollard.

She was a 1970 graduate of Howland High School.





On April 5, 1975, she married Dennis Evans. They shared 46 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.



Deborah worked for Dr. Robert Naples in Warren, Ohio as a medical assistant and x-ray technician for many years before retiring in Mooresville, North Carolina.

She enjoyed going to the beach, collecting seashells and reading.



She is survived by her husband, Dennis Evans of Mooresville, North Carolina; daughter, Ginnie Evans and grandson, Justin Evans, of Mooresville, North Carolina; her mother, Mary Pollard of Mooresville, North Carolina; sisters, Linda Pollard of Champion, Ohio and Tamara (Eric) Sutton of Mooresville, North Carolina and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert “Robbie” Evans.



Services will be held 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Carl W. Hall, where Pastor Rodd Meyer will officiate. Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. prior to the service.



Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.





