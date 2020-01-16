Deborah Lee Randall Chiochetti, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Lee Randall Chiochetti, 71, of Warren, passed away Tuesday evening, January 14, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born January 27, 1948, in Lancaster county, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Elzy P. and Annette J. (Landry) Randall.

Deborah was a high school graduate and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married Thomas J. Chiochetti on June 19, 1982. They shared 33 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death on September 2, 2015.

Deborah loved dogs, especially her Saluki show dogs. She was a kind, loving, devoted wife and mother. She’ll be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her two children, Vincent (Olivia) Chiochetti of Howland and Ashley Chiochetti of Champion and a granddaughter soon to be born.

Besides her husband, Deborah was preceded in death by her parents.

In keeping with Deborah’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mrs. Chiochetti are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.