WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Lee Nangle, 67, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness.

She was born November 1, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Fredrick and the late Nancy (Fender) Nangle.

Deborah was a graduate of John F. Kennedy High School and was employed as a lab technician/phelbotomist at Trumbull Regional Medical Center for nearly 40 years.

Deborah was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan, enjoyed working in her yard and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sister, Teresa Winters of Niles, Ohio; aunt Carolanne Weaver and family, aunt Cheryl and uncle Chuck Fender and family and her Callahan family.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.