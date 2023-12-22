WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah L. Cicero, 69, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Community Skilled Healthcare surrounded by family.

She was born July 21, 1954, in San Diego, California, a daughter of the late William Davis and Cordie Stout Davis.

Deborah graduated from Southington Chalker High School, and attended Kent State University.

She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Warren, where she enjoyed playing the piano.

Deborah loved to decorate and was an avid flower gardener. She enjoyed vacationing with her family in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Deborah also volunteered to serve meals at the Warren Family Mission every month. She was also a reader and coordinator for the Ohio Reads program, helping to encourage reading to school age children.

She is survived by her husband, Gary C. Cicero of Warren, Ohio; two sons, Jarrod (Marie) Zickefoose of University Heights, Ohio, and Nathaniel D. Zickefoose of Warren, Ohio, along with a granddaughter, Eleonora Zickefoose. Also surviving are two brothers, Blaine Davis of Southington, Ohio, and Broe (Patty) Davis of Southington, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William R. and Cordie Davis of Warren, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00PM on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday December 27, 2023 at the funeral home.

Interment will be at the Crown Hill Burial Park.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Dan N. Olson and his care for Deborah.

The family requests that material contributions be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, in her memory.

