Deborah Jean Redick, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Jean Redick, 59, of Champion, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born August 19, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Donald Huff, Sr. and Eleanore (Kendall) Huff.

On November 5, 1983, Deborah married Christopher Redick and they have spent the last 36 years together.

Deborah was a graduate of LaBrae High School class of 1978 and was employed as a special education aide at Champion School District for many years.

She loved putting a smile on peoples faces.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher Redick of Warren, Ohio; sons, Joseph (Octavious) Redick and Jon Redick both of Champion, Ohio; father, Donald Huff, Sr.; mother, Eleanore (Earl) Huff; brothers, Donald (Carol) Huff, Jr., Keith Huff and Earl (Linda) Huff, Jr. and sisters, Susan Dorsey, Terri (Mark) Cribley and Dawn Huff.

She was preceded in death by her son, David Redick.

Private Services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Due to the current health crisis, the family is requesting masks be worn and social distancing be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Ave., Warren, Ohio.

Friends and family send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

