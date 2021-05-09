Deborah Jean Powell, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah J. Powell, 66, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



She was born in 1955 in Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William Sloan and the late Vera (Flickinger) Sloan.



Deborah retired from Career Track as a clinical staff member for over ten years.



She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, shooting, video chatting with Mattalyn and was a great cook and animal lover.



She is survived by her children, Melinda Christy, Matt (Shonda) Waltenbaugh, Sherri (James) Pollock, Kimberly Kamruzzaman, Ravyn Powell and unofficial adoptee, Veronica Mallion; brother, William (Dianna) Sloan; grandchildren, Brittany Christy, Bridget and Brock Logut, Shaun Riley, Drew and Mattalyn Waltenbaugh, Jessica and Beau Pollock, Kristoffer and David and Caithryn Powell Brown, as well as great-grandchildren, Lyrik and Lynkin Bailey.



She was preceded in death by her son, James Brian; parents; previous husband, James Cook of 25 years and her current husband, Stephen F. Powell, who preceded her in death by three days.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

A celebration of Deborah and Stephen’s lives will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the funeral home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Due to the current health situation, masks are required and social distancing protocols should be observed.



Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Deborah Jean Powell please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.