WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah “Debbie” Ann Crayton, 57, of Warren, Ohio passed away Friday, September 15, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born March 26, 1966 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late James and the late Dorothy (Burge) Lovash.

She liked to go shopping, but most of all she enjoyed her family and taking care of children.

She is survived by her loving husband, Thomas “Steve” Crayton of Warren; sons, Michael Nix and Mark Anthony Crayton, both of Warren; sister, Kitty McVicker of Lordstown; brothers, Danny (Nancy) Lovash of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania and Petey Lovash of Warren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Felicia McClellan and nephew, James “Turtle” McVicker III.

There will be a memorial service at a later date. Cremation services have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

