Debbie Lynn Fennell, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debbie L. Fennell, 66, of Niles, died early Friday afternoon, July 9, 2021, at her residence.



She was born June 18, 1955, in Warren, a daughter of the late Clyde Cole and Delores Jean (Dearth) Calladine.



Debbie was a 1973 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.





She is survived by three children, Adam (Kaitlinn) Reifinger, James (Kelly) Reifinger and Jamie Rounds, all of Niles. She also leaves behind two brothers, Tom (Amy) Calladine of Mecca and Terry (Marge) Calladine of Niles; a sister, Tammy (Pat) Mixter of Darlington, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Besides her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by a brother, Rex Calladine.



A celebration of life for Debbie will be held from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Waddell Park, Big Pavilion, 213 Sharkey Drive, Niles, OH 44446.



Arrangements for Ms. Fennell are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 14 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.