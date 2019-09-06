Debbie L. Curtis, Champion, Ohio – Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Debbie L. Curtis, 58, of Champion, died Thursday morning, September 5, 2019, at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

She was born September 24, 1960, in Warren, a daughter of the late Richard L. and Grace L. (Tenney) Lloyd.

Debbie was a 1978 graduate of Lakeview High School and received her Associate’s Degree in Applied Sciences from Kent State University Trumbull Campus in 1981.

After completing her education she married Michael K. Curtis on June 19, 1982.

She was employed with the law offices of Downey, Brown, Connelly and Sanders and then with Turner May and Shepherd from 1985 – 2003, as a legal secretary.

Debbie was an active member of the Warren Baptist Temple from 1968 through 2008. She then relocated to Columbiana County and became a member of the Harvest Baptist Church in Lisbon for ten years, before coming back to the Warren area and rejoining the Warren Baptist Temple.

Debbie’s hobbies included music, ceramics, decorating, and reading. She was an avid animal lover.

She is survived by her daughter, Elisabeth G. Curtis, of Lisbon, Ohio; a sister, Dixie L. (David) Carr, of Montrose, West Virginia; a niece, Debra D. (Rick) Lawrence, of Belington, WV; a nephew, Michael P. Vandevander, of Delaware; great-nephews, Joshua Vandevander and Todd Lawrence; great-nieces, Kimberly Lawrence and Isabella Vandevander and her former husband, Mike Curtis, with whom she maintained a cordial relationship over the years.

In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by a great-nephew, Noah M. Vandevander.

Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor Ron Laughlin officiating.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at the funeral home.

The family will also receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Poling – St. Clair Funeral Home, 95 S. Kanawha St., Buckhannon, West Virginia.

There will be funeral services 11:00 a,m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Mount Olive Methodist Church, Hemlock, West Virginia, where friends may also call one hour prior to services, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m..

Interment will take place in the Mount Olive Methodist Church Cemetery, Hemlock, West Virginia.

Condolences can be sent to Debbie’s family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

