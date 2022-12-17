WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deanne M. Moore, 79, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully in her sleep, after a three year battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

She was born August 28, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert N. Wilson and Roberta M. (McConnell) Wilson.

Deanne was a 1961 graduate of Warren G. Harding where she met and eventually married her high-school sweet heart.

Deanne was an administrative assistant for Trumbull Savings and Loan and was also employed as an executive secretary for Lewis Construction.

She was a lifelong member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and she was very active with North Mar and Grace Fellowship Church. She enthusiastically served and mentored others through various bible studies and different women’s groups. She attended the Kokomo Great Banquet where she had the opportunity to be still, listen, share and to hear Christ’s plan. She had an unwavering faith in God and it grew stronger in her final years of her life.

Deanne enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, quilting, crafting, spending time with all of her family and loving on her dog, Charlie.

Deanne will be deeply missed by her husband and love of her life, Timothy Moore of Warren, Ohio, whom she spent over 61 years of marriage. She is survived by sons, Robert (Patti) Moore of Kokomo, Indiana and Daniel Moore, of Columbus, Ohio; grandson, Christopher (Jennifer) Moore of Greenwood, Indiana and granddaughter, Jessica (Kyle) Dubois of Niceville, Florida; six great-grandsons, Jaxson, Colton and Grayson Moore of Greenwood, Indiana and Brooks, Luka and Noah Dubois of Niceville, Florida. She was also survived by her brother, R. Jeffrey Wilson and sister, Nancy (Delbert) Shearer.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving son, Timothy “Scott” Moore.

A celebration of Deanne’s life will be determined at a later date.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Boulevard Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209, or via donate.als.org in her loving memory.

