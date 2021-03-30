Dean W. Bailey, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dean W. Bailey, 94, of Lordstown, Ohio passed away at his home following a brief illness and entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 29, 2021, with his family at his side.



Dean was born January 17, 1927, in Champion, Ohio, a son of the late Earl and Dorothy (Hill) Bailey. The family moved to Lordstown in 1930 to their home next to Bailey’s Corners on land originally purchased by his great-great-grandfather, Isaac Bailey, Sr.

Dean attended Lordstown Schools and joined the Army immediately upon graduation. He served during WWII in Europe.



Upon returning home, he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Wittenberg University and after graduation became a teacher in the Howland School system.

It was at this time he met Phyllis Ann Bowen and on August 30, 1953 they were married. She was the love of his life and rarely did you find one without the other. They established their family in a home built directly across the street from his childhood residence.

Dean received a Master’s Degree in Education from Kent State University.

He became Jr. High Principal at Howland and briefly served as Assistant Superintendent. He became the first Director of the Gordon James Career Center working with the State and local businesses to establish a premier vocational training facility for the five school compact. Dean spent the last 5 years of his career as Superintendent of Lordstown Schools.



Dean was an energetic supporter of local charities. He was an active member of Lordstown Lutheran Church, serving in many leadership and service positions. He was instrumental in the development of the Lordstown Historical Society and a strong supporter of the Trumbull County Easter Seals, serving several terms as chairman.



He is survived by his wife, three children, David (Marian) Bailey, Diane (Charles) Johnstone and Janice (Mark) Molnar as well as five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Phyllis Ann (Keith) Curl.



Private services will be held at Lordstown Lutheran Church.



Interment will be in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township, Ohio.



Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.



The family asks that any material contributions be made in his memory to Lordstown Lutheran Church.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

