David William Taylor, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David William Taylor, 77, of Warren, passed away surrounded by his loving family, late Saturday evening, September 7, 2019 at his residence.

He was born February 25, 1942 in Wheeling, West Virginia, the son of John D. and Clara E. (Habig) Taylor.

Dave was a 1960 graduate of Girard High School and was employed with the former Packard Electric Corporation for 41 years, prior to retiring. He had also owned and operated Taylor & Sons Chimney Sweeps and Taylor & Sons Trucking.

He is survived by his wife, the former Darlene M. Davies, whom he married on December 24, 1970. They shared almost 49 years of marriage and many happy memories together.

Dave was a member of Believers Church in Warren, where he served as a greeter. He was also a member of The Warren Coin Club, the Fish and Game Club of Vienna, Tri – County Metal Detecting Club, the NRA and the support crew for the Bikers for Christ.

Besides his wife, Dave is survived by five children, Michael (Robin) Taylor, of North Jackson, Bryan (Ginny) Taylor, of Warren, Amy Cartwright, of Granger, Indiana and David (Jennifer) Taylor and Kevin (Melissa) Taylor, both of Warren. He also leaves behind a sister, Janet “Cookie” (Glenn) Herr, of Gold Hill, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Joshua Taylor, Hayley Dawkins, Melissa Lanza, Corey Flowers, Amber Andreatta, Ryan O’Renic, Nolan O’Renic and Abigail Taylor and six great-grandchildren, Everett Taylor, Elijah Dawkins, Levi Flowers, Ari Flowers, Giada Andreatta and Ozlo Bender.

He was preceded in death by his parents and six grandchildren.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with funeral services immediately following. Pastor Bill Carter will officiate.

There will also be a celebration of life in memory of Dave held from 12:00 Noon – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, at the Garden Brook Banquet Center, 4820 Warren Road, Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to Bikers for Christ, in his memory.