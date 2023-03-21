WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David William Babb, 61, of Warren, Ohio passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Hospice House.

He was born November 16, 1961, in Warren, Ohio, the son of David N. and the late Beverly (Reihard) Babb.

David was a 1980 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

He enjoyed hunting and his dog, Tyson.

He is survived by his father, David N. Babb of Warren, Ohio; sister, Debbie Babb of Warren, Ohio; half-sister, Robin Campbell; two nephews; two nieces; many great-nieces and nephews and several great-great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Babb and one niece.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

