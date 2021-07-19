David Slater, Leavittsburg, Ohio



LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Slater, 91, formerly of Leavittsburg, died early Monday morning, July 19, 2021, at the Champion Estates Assisted Living.



He was born May 7, 1930 in Hermitage, Pennsylvania, a son of the late David Thorpe and Mabel May Slater.



Dave was a 1948 graduate of Hickory High School and worked as a signal maintainer on the railroad and retired from Conrail after 43 years of service.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served from 1952-54.



He married the former Joyce Yvonne Aiken on October 20, 1951. They shared 54 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She preceded him in death February 8, 2006.



Dave lived for a time in Las Vegas and Bonita Springs, Florida, before returning to the Warren area in 2006. He enjoyed riding his bike around the neighborhood, feeding the birds and squirrels and spending time on the French River in Canada. He was also an avid sports fan, having played softball until he was 72, he delivered meals to the elderly through Meals On Wheels and he enjoyed visiting with friends at the Moose Lodge in Warren. Most of all, Dave was a devoted family man whose greatest joy was watching and spending time with his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.



He is survived by four children; Larry D. (Darla) Slater, of Naples, Florida, Linda D. (Larry) Kuhn and Peggy R. (Rusty) Sewell, both of Leavittsburg, and Randy M. (Veda) Slater, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. He also leaves behind a sister, Norma Racketa, of Hermitage; two sisters-in-law; Nancy Slater, of West Middlesex and Shirley Aiken, of Kinsman; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.



Besides his wife and parents, Dave was preceded in death by a brother, Frederick Slater and a sister, Freda Snyder.



In keeping with his wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours. A private family celebration of his life will be planned for at a later date.



He will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in the Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township.



Arrangements for Mr. Slater are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of David Slater , please visit our Tribute Store or plant a tree.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 20 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.