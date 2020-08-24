David Powell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Powell, 58, of Warren, passed away Sunday afternoon, August 23, 2020, at his residence.

He was born February 6, 1962, in Warren, a son of the late Cecil L. and Violet E. (VanHorn) Powell.

Dave was a 1980 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and was employed in maintenance and housekeeping for the former Signature Health Care Center in Warren for more than 20 years, prior to retiring.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and just about anything. He was a “jack of all trades” and was affectionately known as “Dave Do It All” by his co-workers and residents.

Dave is survived by his loving companion, Patricia L.VanHorn, with whom he made his home. He also leaves behind two sisters, Sandra (Carl) Powell-Cononico and Pamela Powell-Daugherty, both of Warren; three stepchildren, Kimbarlee Follmeyer, William VanHorn, III and Brandy Cowger; a brother-in-law, Robert Piovesan, of Peru, Indiana; four stepgrandchildren, Jeffrey, Catelyn, Evan and Braylen and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, David was preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Piovesan.

Memorial services will be held 3:00 p.m., Friday, August 28, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Friday, August 28, at the funeral home.

Due to the current public health situation those attending are required to wear a face covering and observe social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, in Dave’s memory.

Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

