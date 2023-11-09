WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Paul Murgola, 68, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Continuing Health Care in Niles.

He was born May 21, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Paul Murgola and the late Pauline Murgola.

David earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Hiram College. He was a respiratory therapist for over 40 years, at St. Joseph Hospital and Respiratory Support Services in Cleveland.

David enjoyed playing tennis, walks in the woods, and basking in the sun.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah A. Murgola of Warren, Ohio, to whom he was married on December 5, 1997; children, Paul (Rachel) Murgola of Cortland, Ohio, Andrew (Theresa) Murgola of Macedonia, Ohio, Kristen Murgola of Warren, Ohio, Jenna Murgola of Warren, Ohio, Matthew Wengerd, Kayla Wengerd and Ashley Wengerd; and grandchildren, Gracie and Kalib Murgola, Connor and Adalynn Wengerd, and Braylen and Amelia Bucy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per his wishes, there will be no service. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

