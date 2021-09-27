David Neal Balzer, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Neal Balzer, 50, of Southington, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born September 2, 1971, in Warren, Ohio, the son of James Balzer and the late Diana (Murray) Balzer.

On August 13, 1994, he married the former Rhonda (Wishart). They have shared 27 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Balzer of Southington, Ohio; two sons, Josh Balzer and Seth Balzer both of Southington, Ohio; father, James Balzer and stepmother, Nanette Balzer.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Diana (Murray) Balzer.

David was active in 4-H, played the keyboard during worship, helped with youth groups and led sound and media team at church.

Dave’s testimony is one of great love for his family, friends, faith, a passion and pursuit for the Lord and had a servants heart that touched many.

Services will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Life Church of Leavittsburg. Friends may call from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. prior to services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

The family requests any material contributions be made to the media team at Life Church of Leavittsburg, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.